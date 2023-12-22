OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Of all the people who attended this year’s Christmas party at New Heights Head Start – from pre-school children to teachers and aids, and to stand-in Santa, Larry Elliot – there was one person missing.

She was the author of this celebration that began 20 Decembers ago.

“There are so many things to say about her,” insists Larry. “She was the kind of person who was constantly serving other people.”

Barbara Elliot was a Nutrition Specialist at New Heights, much of that time spent in the kitchen with Rene Strauch.

Barbara’s original recipes are still on file.

Her apron still hangs on the door, as does her name.

A framed photo and a caption reading ‘Barbara’s Kitchen’ hangs on the wall.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think of her,” says her longtime kitchen partner tearfully. “She was a terrific person.”

Together, they cooked breakfast and snack for as many as 100 children every day, a job her boss, Curtis Mays, says she did very well.

“I’m glad I got the opportunity to learn under her,” he tells us.

Barbara never thought of herself as a cancer patient even after 5 years of fighting.

What she thought of most, were her kids and what she could still give.

Daughter Lindsey says those thoughts crystallized every Christmas.

She recalls, “It melted her heart. Every time she would find a deal [Christmas shopping], she would call me and be like, ‘hey! I found this for the kids! I can’t wait to give it to them’.”

Barbara Elliot passed away in June, but Larry, her husband of 52 years, had an idea.

He asked for, and received, permission to throw the biggest party yet.

“I just felt like, after I lost her in June,” he explains, “I still wanted to do something special for her, and he would have loved this.”

Larry wanted to read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’, mention Miss Barbara briefly, but then hand out presents too.

Every child enrolled got one.

Staff informed us the gifts might be the only ones some of these children would receive, much like the nourishment Barbara used to provide.

This time though, it was food for the spirit.

Miss Barbara, as the children called her, couldn’t be physically present this year, but the memory of her presence was magnified a hundred times over.

Larry says, “She loved coming to work every. single day and she loved these little kids.”

That spirit of giving spread from recipient to give in a perfect circle, a gift that continues to live well beyond any single lifetime.

“This is exactly what I wanted,” he smiles.

