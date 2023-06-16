OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The business of window tinting is all about seeing clearly and protecting valuable assets like cars and homes.

“For UV protection and heat reduction,” mentions senior partner Greg Goodman

At their main Turbo Tint location on the metro’s south side, Goodman and his son, Chandler, have things humming along like a finely tuned automobile.

“Our business is doing very well,” smiles Goodman Sr.

Greg, who’s been in some type of auto detailing or accessory business since 1985, is the expert here in customer service and building with patience.

Chandler, with a Business and Finance degree from OSU, has been impatient to add jet fuel to the tank of company growth since he came on full time in 2020.

Chandler admits, “I’m usually the stubborn one and the hardheaded one. He’s got a little more experience.”

“You’re recording that right,” Greg challenges?

Greg was always a ‘gearhead’. Chandler was always the one interested in going fast.

“Anything with a motor in it to find myself trouble,” he says.

He spent a lot of time sweeping floors in his dad’s shop as a teenager, but decided on architecture as his first major, which lasted until the second semester of his first drafting class.

“I liked it but didn’t love it,” he recalls. “I didn’t want to do architecture for the rest of my life. So I thought, ‘what do I love?’ I love my family and I love cars.”

Greg adds, “We said, ‘great. That’s awesome. We love that’ And then when he left the room my wife and I looked at each other and said, ‘there goes our retirement plans.”

Fathers and sons do a lot of giving and taking as the years go by.

Greg welcomed his son as a partner. Chandler learned to draw on Dad’s years of business experience.

“You brought in some know how,” their guest suggests to Chandler.

“A little bit of book smarts,” he smiles, “but mostly street smarts from this gentleman here.”

Turbo Tint is better for having both.

They’re opening another location this summer and have a solid plan in place to open more outlets within the next 5 years.

Even with the best tinted windows, neither could have seen where their business venture might take them.

But they both agree seeing each other every day is pretty nice.

Drawing on each others’ strengths proved to be that rocket fuel for business they were both looking for all along.

For more information on Turbo Tint, visit their website.