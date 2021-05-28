Feel like getting lost in Oklahoma on Memorial Day weekend? We found just the place

HOCHATOWN, Okla. (KFOR) – This is what happens when you take a full mile of tall, wood fence and bunch it up inside 29,000 square feet of space.

“It’s way harder than you think it would be,” says owner Darcee Shankles.

Welcome to the new Maze of Hochatown, a surprisingly confusing string of passageways, stairways and towers that still confuses people like Kim Davis and Darcee Shankles even though they helped build it.

“Our first day after it was finished,” she smiles, “we all raced each other. Her husband told us he’d be out in 25 minutes.”

“He was last,” laughs Kim Davis.

Their maze idea came from Kim’s husband who saw another one 20 years ago.

You don’t just find your way through either.

To complete the puzzle means collecting 13 stamps in various spots on the lower end and 5 more in numbered towers.

Even from above, they insist it can be confusing.

Shankles says, “You think you’re going to go to that tower so you start heading in that direction and that is not how that works.”

While we were lost, new employees stayed busy setting up the new headquarters with cool t-shirts and the all-important exit signs.

It took a little while but the three of us did find our way out.

“I know my way out from the middle,” Darcee giggles.

Of the ‘lifeguards’ to be on duty starting Memorial Day weekend, Tori Marable has the record for getting all the way through fastest.

“Fifteen and a half minutes,” she boasts.

She still makes her share of mistakes but she claims she can beat her dad easily.

“Dad always thinks he’s better at everything,” she continues.

Of all the places to get lost in Oklahoma, from back roads to city streets, this one might be the most fun.

Even from up it looks like a real challenge.

The Maze of Hochatown Grand Opening is Memorial Weekend 2021.

For more information, go to their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/TheMazeofHochatown/

