OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mickey Reese lives and works on a borderline in the city, between old and new, the gentrified and the gritty.

From an alley between just off Main Street he tells us, “I’d rather spend time in more colorful areas like this,”

It’s been this way for a wile on either side of Classen Boulevard.

A piece of film from our 1959 archives illustrates the point.

It comes from New Year’s Eve of that year and shows the last minute party shoppers in this downtown area.

George’s Liquor sits at Main Street and Classen, and still sells to the up and coming as well as the down and out.

Speaking from both a film perspective and Oklahoma City’s diverse population, Reece argues, “For every genre there’s a sub-genre. For every community there is an underground. That’s just what we’re representing right now.”

Mickey Reese, image KFOR

Hanging around the edges is something Mickey is comfortable with.

He is also a prolific indie filmmaker who’s use his own back-alley backdrops on more than one occasion.

“I’ve always been a student of film, so I’m essentially just playing out my dreams in film scenarios,” he smiles.

Reece’s films might struggle with any strict categorization, but he did find a home with what’s called ‘Midnight Movies’, shows that started with late nights at early art house theaters or the drive-in.

He says, “Some are funny. Some are gory. Some are scary. You know what I mean? They’re all subversive.”

With this year’s deadCENTER Film Festival coming up, Mickey convinced organizers to find a place for some of these so-called Midnight Movies.

He called it ‘the Undead Center’.

“It’s kind of giving a platform to unique filmmakers’ voices that some people would write off because they didn’t fit within a certain mold.”

George’s Liquor remains an interesting place in the city, perched on the edge just like its owner and the movies he loves.

For more information on the movies and short films screening at this year’s festival, go to www.deadcenterfilm.org.