MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Sometimes at home, often at a coffee shop like Open Flame in Midwest City, Christina Rost settles into a favorite table with her favorite drink.

“Peanut butter and honey latte,” she smiles. “Extra hot.”

She tunes her headphones to classical music and starts to write.

“This morning,” she tells us. “I actually composed a scene on my phone.”

Always a prolific journal writer and note taker, the writing part came easy for her.

The imagining part came easy too.

It was life that got in the way of authorship.

“I wanted to be married and have children,” she told an audience of her readers.

Christina married her high school sweetheart right out of Bethany High.

She was a military wife and mom of three.

It wasn’t until after he retired and the family settled in the Oklahoma City Metro that she started getting serious about all the stories swimming around in her head.

Rost realized, “No matter what you’re dealing with you can always do something creative.”

In 2020, she went to a writers’ conference in Oklahoma City.

She already had the material for a number of books including “The Decision,” an adventure based romance that takes place between a missionary and a wounded soldier on the run.

It’s exciting, she assures us, but it’s not steamy.

‘Closed door romances’, as she calls them, skip most of the ‘mushy stuff’.

“I want something that your aunt or grandmother can read,” she explains. “You could give it to your older, teenage daughter. I want it to be passed around.”

At her very first book signing event over a July weekend at the JRB Gallery in OKC’s Paseo arts district, it finally hit that she was finally doing what published writers do.

She was talking about her work to readers, and signing them for customers.

“Do you feel like a writer now?” we ask.

“Yes,” she laughs. “But it’s like pitching my work all over again.”

One book on paper and for sale, another on the way next year, and maybe a whole series of them to come, Christina Rost is happy with both “The Decision” and her own decision to be a writer in the first place.

“The Decision” is a Christian Romance/Adventure novel available through Scrivenings Press.