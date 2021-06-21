From dairy to pop art park, the home of Twisterfest in Chickasha is a one of a kind venue

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) — An 82-acre plot in Oklahoma was a dairy farm not so long ago, including milk cows, a few barns, and a lot of grass.

But Curtis Hart saw his grandfather’s property as something else.

In fact he used to imagine it as a young tractor mechanic.

“I thought if I could ever work at a place that had some atmosphere, where you could turn on the music. Not just country and not just western. You could turn on both,” he smiles.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

Beginning in 1987, he started bringing out salvaged signs, old cars, even abandoned buildings.

Some of his latest finds; this old log cabin from around Meers and what he claims is Willie Nelson’s first tour bus.

“I’m constantly on the hunt for old structures and big signage like corporate or General Motors, historical signs like Body by Fischer,” he continues.

This one and several other antique conveyances are undergoing renovation to become permanent fixtures for guests to stay in.

Through the years he built huge stages from bridge timbers for music festivals and swap meets, quietly building a reputation for Muscle Car Ranch that even he wasn’t always aware of.

Hart recalls, “I was coming out of a Wal Mart one day and a guy came up to me and said, ‘hey, check this out. Did you see what Hot Rod magazine wrote about you?’ I said, ‘no. He said, ‘you’re one of the top 57 gear head and car enthusiast destinations in the United States’.”

Enter Willy and the Misfits.

Despite their grizzled looks they’re a fairly new band in Oklahoma whose members jumped at the chance to perform at a venue like this.

Curtis relates, “That guy from the band told me he’d never been here and didn’t have any idea this was here.”

Part trailer park, part concert venue, part pop culture museum.

Curtis Hart did a little dreaming and a lot of sweating on this former dairy that’s now pretty cool from any angle, and sounding that way every summer.

The 2021 Twisterfest Music Festival covers three days featuring 75 bands over 5 different stages.