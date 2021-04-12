From one family to another, the original owners of this longtime Duncan garden center gave the business to their loyal employees

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The sign says Ligon’s, but it’s been a while since anyone but a Hall has been here to sell stuff that grows.

A guest remarks, “Did you ever figure you’d be spending so many years in here?”

“No!” answers Kay Hall sarcastically. “I thought we were going to get rich immediately and we would retire.”

John and Mabel Ligon put their original sign up as a flower business in 1940.

They hired Bob Hall as a part-time delivery boy before he even had his driver’s license.

Kay recalls, “Bob was taking driver’s ed in 1952 when he went to work for them delivering flowers over the holidays.”

Bob’s wife Kay raised two children and five grandchildren along with tomatoes and geraniums.

She’s the first friendly face people see when they come in.

Kay laughs, “People just know when they walk in that this old, hateful woman is here.”

The Ligon family didn’t have children, but they have loyal employees.

Bob and Kay, and Bob’s brother Frank were there.

Somewhere along the business growing cycle, they offered up a deal to keep things growing.

If the Halls would stay, the business would be theirs.

Kay recalls, “They told them if they didn’t go to work for Haliburton they would do that for them.”

“Does anyone come in still asking for Mr. Ligon,” queries their visitor?

“Yes!” answers Kay. “They think Bob is Mr. Ligon and they think I’m Mrs. Ligon. But we’re not. We’re Halls.”

In for the long ‘hall’, Bob and Kay’s daughters worked here.

Their granddaughters still come in to help during the busy spring.

Fifteen great-grandchildren have jobs to do here too.

“They do well,” Kay remarks from her chair, “And I sit here and watch.”

It takes a lot of knowledge to keep a garden fertile, a lot of dedication to keep out the pests.

Signs hanging around the business point the way.

‘Gardeners know the best dirt’

‘Old gardeners never die. They just lose their bloomers.’

They’ve got a million of them at Ligon’s because one family saw fit to hand over their business of growing to another one that’s still here tending the same ground.

Ligon’s Garden Center is located at 301 US -81 in Duncan.