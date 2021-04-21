From reclaimed wood to reclaimed life, this Marlow, Okla., tradesman switched occupations

MARLOW, Okla. (KFOR) – Someone walking into Grady Hollar’s wood shop might never guess what this future tabletop used to be, a floor on a semi-trailer.

“It’s really cool stuff,” he insists.

Grady likes that process of re-purposing and restoring something old into something new.

“If you’ve got reclaimed wood, you never know what you’re going to find,” he continues. “There’s a zone you can get into working with it.”

His Budro’s Wood Shop is full of examples, trailer floors, maple ‘cookies’ drying out from a tree downed in last year’s ice storm, a gym floor turned into a cooler.

Grady Hollar

Even Grady himself, a wood smith now, but until a few years ago, a worn-out plumber.

“Yup. An industrial plumber,” he confirms.

“New buildings,” queries his shop guest?

“New construction, repair, remodel, and industrial.”

His shop fits the overall mold.

This old railroad siding, once a feed store, empty for years, is now home.

Empty of all the old stuff he couldn’t use and filled with the stuff he could.

“It was the wood,” he says. “I fell in love with that part of it.”

What started out just a few short years ago as a wood chest for his wife’s birthday led him all the way here.

“That table base is made out of a high line beam,” he says pointing to one of his projects.

“There’s a market for reclaimed material.”

Earlier this year, Grady sent out a few cutting boards to Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame.

The family ended up buying a table and having him down for a visit.

Those cutting boards are his hot seller now.

He says he can’t make enough.

“I got a lot of attention just because of that,” he smiles.

Hollar spent 17 years of his professional life measuring and cutting steal and copper pipe.

Going against the grain instead of following it.

He likes this better, the reclaiming part especially, proving every day that it’s never too late to create a change.

For more information on Budro’s Wood Shop, go to his Facebook page here, www.facebook.com/Budroswoodshopmarlow.