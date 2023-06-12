OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The doors to get inside The Sanctuary Escape open easily.

For instance, walking into a mob owned Italian deli called Giovanni’s, set in the 1970’s, and a crime scene to boot, is just the beginning for players who get one hour to play.

But solving puzzles is the key to getting through the story and, eventually, finding your way out.

“This is a living, breathing screenplay,” says co-creator Tino Pascuzzi.

He and longtime friend Luis Hernandez first started putting their collective imaginations to work on haunted house attractions in Oklahoma City more than 10 years ago.

Escaping beyond ‘the spooky season’ became possible with escape room experiences like their own ‘La Familia’ and ‘The Lost Dutchman’.

Passage through one doorway puts you back into the 1800’s and a dead miner’s shack built over a deep mine shaft.

“It pretty much starts out with a story,” says Hernandez. “What can we bring to life and immerse our players into?”

Guests Brandon Taylor and Samantha McCoy belong to a Facebook group of escape room enthusiasts.

Their friends visiting The Sanctuary Escape on this day, Benjamin Lemmons and Jordan Hutchinson, operate an escape room attraction of their own.

This place, they said, ups the ante.

“Definitely,” smiles Lemmons.

Brandon Taylor adds, “There aren’t many other attractions we’ve done that are this level.”

Lemmons finishes, “It’s a full ride experience.”

The newest game here is the most ambitious yet. It’s called ‘Seed of Hope’ and comes with a whole Victorian mansion to explore. There is, of course, a mystery behind it and dozens of puzzles to solve.

Introductions to the game itself are presented by a reporter you might recognize (me).

“Oh my gosh,” laughs Pascuzzi. “You’re recognized all the time.”

Hernandez mimics, “Isn’t that the guy?”

The Sanctuary is several worlds stuffed into an outlet mall retail building, but the doorways you open could lead just about anywhere.

For more information on the Sanctuary Escape experience, or to make reservations, go to thesanctuaryescape.com.

Great State is sponsored by WEOKIE Credit Union Follow Galen’s Great State adventures on social media!