Good Summer Reading: You know you can trust a recommendation from someone who lives in their own book store

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) — If you were going to write a book on this place, current owner Beverly Pierce would definitely file it under survivor stories.

Over the past twenty years, just about every chapter would contain its own account of how it nearly closed for good.

The original owner passed on.

“Tom Benedict died in 2007,” she explains.

Then, Beverly’s husband passed on.

“I literally shut the doors for two years,” she continues.

But the store itself kept re-opening like a book you just can’t put down.

When asked why Beverly didn’t stay closed…

“Well,” she answers, “too many people around here absolutely love books.”

It’s fun to wander around in a place like this, where you can find old friends in the form of books.

You might pet Bella, the store dog, or browse new titles that grab your eye.

Beverly got her first library card at the age of six and gravitated straight to mysteries.

Stuart Woods in her favorite author.

She even had him in the store once for a crowded reading among the stacks.

“All of his books are right here,” she points. “This is the very first book of his that I read called ‘Chiefs’.”

So many other stores like this, in so many other towns and cities, ended their stories quietly, but Beverly loves her books and she knew there were probably just enough people left out there who loved them too.

“I look at it as more of a community service,” she tells us. “:I’ll never get rich here,”

The cat tales, the road books, the westerns, the romances, the searches, the small, the bad, the secret; all treasures at her fingertips.

“It breaks my heart to have to throw a book away,” she admits.

Beverly Pierce works with books and she lives upstairs from this space.

“I live in a book store,” she smiles. “How cool is that?”

Books Galore is a long story unto itself and a good one too.

Pierce’s store is open now Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

For more information, go to her Facebook page here.

