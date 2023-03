OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The founder of Love’s Travel Stops, Tom Love passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday.

He created the concept of travel stops when he sold self-serve gasoline and groceries in the same store in Guymon in 1972. He had already been in the gas station business for a while.

Photo courtesy courtesy The Oklahoma Historical Society, Tom Love Photo courtesy courtesy The Oklahoma Historical Society, Tom Love on left with wife and others in 1987, Photo courtesy courtesy The Oklahoma Historical Society, Tom Love on right in 1994

Photo courtesy: The Love family Photo courtesy: The Love family

In the video above is a ‘Best of’ Is This a Great State or What featuring Tom and how he got his start.