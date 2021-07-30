Great State at 30: How we got here and there

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – How does anyone get anywhere except by putting one foot in front of the other?

We’ve taken so many lovely walks through the state, through the years, across prairies, through trees and over mountains.

We walked slow and ran fast, at night, with friends, even goats, and all the way across the U.S.

We pedaled with professors, newlyweds, paper boys and famous pedalers like Mat Hoffman.

A best of Great State moment.

We played bike polo, jumped on bikes, went on one wheel, reclining, through the 12 Miles of Hell mountain bike course, and on some interesting home-made bicycles.

Horses?

Lot’s of those on trail rides, on the range and at rodeos.

We rode cattle, a tame bull, and a cranky longhorn steer.

A Great State cattle ride.

We even witnessed a few crashes.

We rode trains in Hugo and amidst fall colors in Wilburton.

We chased a train called ‘Big Boy’ across eastern Oklahoma and rode through the state’s only train tunnel.

Full steam ahead!

We even hopped a steam train with our own weatherman Mike Morgan.

From trains to boats, we rode the waves on all kinds of water in old, wood boats, fishing boats, Go-Boats, paddling, rowing, racing, looking for Bigfoot and alligator snapping turtles.

Even if there were no boats, we would swim for stories.

We traveled in too many cars to mention every one.

There were Model T’s, Model A’s including Pretty Boy Floyd’s old car, electric cars, race cars, classic cars, green cars, pickup limos, monster trucks, fire trucks and homemade three-wheel cars.

Motorcycles in our stories included bobbers, choppers, Groms, dirt bikes, scooters and even a tandem Harley Davidson made for a blind man to ride on.

You want airplanes?

How about a replica of Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis, a B-17, a B-24, an A-26, a DC-3 and a P-51?

There were also balloon flights and glider flights with the Soaring Sooners,

There were some methods of travel that defied categorization.

From chairs with wheels, to roller coasters, crashing scooters, tractors, submarines and one Hungarian tank.

The years really have flown by and we’re still traveling.