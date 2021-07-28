Great State at 30. Oklahoma A to Z

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The A B C’s of telling Oklahoma stories ‘Great State’ style has to start in Adams.

That’s in the Panhandle where a leaning grain elevator once stood tall.

We moved on through Bessie.

There’s another leaning elevator in Camargo, and a once-a-year domino game in Carnegie you have to see.

From dominoes to Dacoma, we stopped at Billy Whittet’s old store.

We’ve been to Elk City a bunch, El Reno, too, and Erick out west.

We went to school in Fairview a couple of years ago, and to Frederick to see the Abernathy Boys.

There was a good swim at Gage Beach, a good drive-in movie in Guthrie and good poetry on a hill in Gracemont.

We wondered at the Heavener Runestone and at the collections inside Bob’s Corner Museum in Henryetta.

There was the time we toured Choate’s Cabin in Indianola and stopped for Gasquatch near Idabel.

We drove to Jay for donuts, smelled the zinnias in Kingfisher and had a pretty good sandwich at Lovera’s in Krebs.

I tilted at windmills in Leedey, took the plunge in Medicine Park, shot some pool in Mayfield and, last year, shot a drive-by birthday party in Medford.

We thumped watermelons once at Ruby’s Fruit Stand in Ninnekah.

Enjoying a drive-by birthday celebration.

Oklahoma CIty?

Of course.

Been there.

Live there.

But we stopped in Oakwood once to roller skate, saw a good show at the Poncan Theatre and sledded on suicide hill in Pawnee.

We got our hair cut in Quinton.

Then it was on to a farm in Rocky and to spit watermelon seeds in Rush Springs.

Prairie Chickens still boom in Selmon.

We hunted treasure in Tulsa, and rode Peruvian Paso horses near Tom.

We played dominoes in Vici and saw a funny looking deer in Waurika.

There aren’t any towns in Oklahoma beginning with the letter ‘X’, but we did drive some cattle through the old Bar-X Ranch once.

We sang rockabilly in Yukon last year and even drove through the community of Zeb looking for dirt roads in 1999.

So that’s the Oklahoma alphabet Adams to Zeb and everywhere in between.