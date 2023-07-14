OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — What is a butterfly and what does it do?

“He’s about to go into a rainstorm,” says a 5-year-old artist in a weeklong program called ‘Growing Artists’.

How do you decorate a flower pot and where?

Another young artist points out, “I put stripes and hearts and I’m coloring the pot green.”

If you’re in a summer art class at Oklahoma Contemporary, the ideas often come faster than the art itself.

An enthusiastic 5 or 6 year old just wants to share everything in their head.

“What is the length of their attention span,” we ask art teacher Kelly Smith?

“We’re looking at around 35 to 40 minutes for a 4-and 5-year-old,” she cautions. “Then you better have something else ready to go.”

Growing artists eventually learn to concentrate for longer periods of time, and to think more about what they’re creating.

Another young artist in ‘Superhero Drawing Class’ tells us, “I’m drawing a robot T-Rex.”

Next to him, “A pencil superhero.”

Art teachers like Danny Gordon call this ‘Process’.

“Their conceptual sketches, then on to something called color comps,” he explains.

A different class conducted down the hall, this one full of 7 to 9 year olds, are charged with inventing a superhero that could be anyone or anything.

Another artist in the class made her superhero, “A doughnut.”

“It can make any kind of dessert it wants at any time.”

Part of their process, insists Gordon, is inventing visual origin stories.

“So, you can’t just arbitrarily draw a doughnut. What is that doughnut’s power? What happened to transform that doughnut into a super doughnut?”

A good contemporary artist isn’t necessarily confined to the rectangle of a frame or an oil and brush for that matter.

Skills come later.

In the Contemporary, and maybe outside of it too, it’s the ideas that get the best traction, and the largest measure of a growing artist who can’t wait to show an encouraging audience all they can do in one, short week.

Oklahoma Contemporary offers regular exhibits and classes all summer long.