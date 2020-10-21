He remembered the cars he wanted in his youth, then bought them all to put in his own museum of memories

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Most memories sit quietly somewhere in our heads, waiting for the light of recollection.

The good ones shine on, untouched, but also untouchable.

“I try to get in here once a week or so,” says Arden Dorney of his private museum.

His memories are much more accessible, stored inside a big garage near Weatherford, most of them on wheels.

“It’s chock full of old cars and memories,” he smiles.

As a Northwest Classen High schooler there was always someone driving a nicer car than his own 1956 Ford.

The cutest girl in school had a red ’58 Chevrolet Impala.

“She was probably the most beautiful woman that ever walked the face of this earth,” he gushes.

His best friend drove a 1960 Chevy.

Another good friend owned a ’55 Chevy Bel Air.

His nickname for it was ‘Persephone’.

Arden wonders, “I don’t know where he got that.”

Dorney didn’t have any friends lucky or wealthy enough to own a 1962 Corvette, but he drove past the one he owns now at Graham’s Auto Sales every day.

“I always wonder if this might be the same car,” he says standing next to it.

Same with this ’59 Jaguar that he twice convinced a salesman to let him test drive.

As a teenager, then as a cop and investigator, all of these machines were way out of reach, especially the Excaliburs, and this 1982 Rolls Royce Corniche, or Eddie Murphy’s Ferrari Testarossa.

Dorney claims, “It was his personal car that he bought after making the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ series.

Arden was both lucky and wise with enough money to invest in his memories, to park his extra income where he could enjoy it in real life.

“It’s all about my memories,” he says. “That’s why I call it the ‘Corners of My Mind’.

He never intended to make it a museum, but he shared some of those misty, water colored memories of youth and chrome with others.

All he has to do is turn on the lights and there they are.

“I enjoy them,” he says.

The ‘Corners of My Mind Museum’ is open by appointment only.

If you’re interested and Dorney is in town, he asks that you call him at (580) 595-0006 to set up a time.

