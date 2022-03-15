MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) — The neon of memory shines brighter than sunset on Main Street.

The Okla Theater is one of those places that lives on despite not having shown a movie since 1989.

“This is a major, historical place that is very near, and dear to peoples’ hearts,” insists McAlester Tourism Manager Billy Sumner.

One of his favorite duties is opening this place a few days a week to watch people come into the gift shop or take a free tour and listening to stories that date back to when this place ran movies every night, matinees on weekends.

Sumner listens to their stories like, “I used to sit over here, or I remember getting my first kiss in the balcony, or I took my wife on our first date here.”

The Okla is actually the second generation of movie houses on the same spot.

The old Palace Theater burned in 1930.

The Okla replaced it a year later after ’89, a local community theater troupe took over.

Various attempts at bringing it all the way back to life did result in peeling the layers and removing all the asbestos.

Sumner says the good bones were left, and a future he hopes will result in new life.

“It’s the perfect downtown meeting place,” Sumner argues. “We’d like to host nostalgic film series. But we also want to make it home to the community theater, and we want to host thinks like comedy acts, traveling shows, battles of the band, and open mic nights.”

The City of McAlester owns this property now.

The gift shop sells the same kind of stuff the novelty shop here once did during the theater’s golden years.

Proceeds go to continuing renovations, continuing the slow process of making the Okla something like it once was, and art deco gem in Southeast Okla-homa.

