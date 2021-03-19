Hope as a vaccine – a local pastor and a regional outreach coordinator attack some big issues with one event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have trouble imagining hundreds of people who still need the basics, groceries to fill empty shelves, let Roger Franklin be your guide.

He’s been organizing help for communities for nearly 30 years, first in Oklahoma City in the early 90s and now in cities all over the country.

Roger Franklin

Back in the metro with an old friend, Church of Tomorrow Pastor Dan Boone and a whole group of diverse volunteers are combining efforts under one umbrella to reach out to the large number of people here they insist still need help.

“In the last 10 years or so,” he argues. “We’ve put makeup on the poverty. We’ve put makeup on the struggle. We’ve put makeup on our racial and even church issues. Now, I see the makeup is running.”

Their Springing Forward outreach is a kind of one-stop shop for jobs, for banking help, even free haircuts for kids.

Throw in a helping of barbecue for whoever shows up and Pastor Boone didn’t hesitate to let the Action Center set up in his church.

“As a matter of fact, we’re glad to offer up our facility,” he says with a smile.

With this outreach and others comes a continuous conversation about how to help people the world seems to have passed by.

Franklin continues, “All these angers are coming out because the pain can only stay in for so long.”

Volunteers like John Lewis, formerly homeless himself, say the problem has slowly gotten worse, and that hurting people need a regular vaccine shot of hope.

“You may be in this situation now,” he says. “but (we tell people) just keep trusting their God and having faith.”

Franklin adds, “We need consistent outreach efforts and I think we can put a dent in these problems.”

For more information about this outreach program or the Action Center, call Roger Franklin at (912) 346-9003.

For more information on the Action Center, go to www.actioncenterusa.org.