How much is too much screen time for a dog? This Guthrie, OK family is wondering for their ‘best friend’

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – It really is a dog’s life for this 2-year-old half red heeler, half border collie.

Miley tags along on delivery routes with Dale Sorrell every day he goes out.

“I sell body shop supplies,” he informs us.

She’s got the run of a wooded acreage east of town.

“She is very calm and gentle,” insists Lisa Sorrell

When it’s time to relax, she’s even got a willing lap in Lisa, and then, there’s one last thing.

Miley

Miley also has her choice of videos on the family tablet computer.

“If I sit down with my iPad, boy, she’s right there.”

Neither Dale or Lisa can really remember when this fascination, now bordering on addiction, began.

But once she started cueing up the squirrel videos there was no stopping.

Lisa recalls, “I started playing the videos that were on YouTube and that was it for her. She was glued to the screen as long as there were squirrels. In fact, sometimes closer than glued because I get dog snot all over the screen.”

The Sorrells don’t know what Miley’s screen time limit is because they’ve never reached it.

Lisa continues, “Sometimes a squirrel will run off screen and Miley will look around behind the screen to see where it went.”

When Lisa needs to get up, the tablet gets protection from snot and slobber from a clear plastic container.

If the tablet is playing, the other dog toys lay ignored.

Like most of us, Miley hates the ads, but she will wait patiently for the good stuff.

“Is the iPad a babysitter now,” asks a guest?

“I have used it as a babysitting tool,” admits Lisa. “During the worst of the pandemic when we were spending a lot of time at home.”

Miley maxing and relaxing, watching a little YouTube.

The Sorrells have a couple of llamas on the property.

Sure, they’re nice.

They even have a few real, live squirrels, and they’re great.

But for that up close experience there’s nothing better for Miley than online videos.

How much is too much for a dog?

No one is really asking for now, least of all Miley.

Lisa and Dale says their dog has some favorite squirrel videos on the ‘Handsome Nature’ YouTube channel.

You can find them at www.youtube.com/results?search_query=handsome+nature.