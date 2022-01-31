POND CREEK, Okla. – The layout of Pond Creek looks like a lot of other small, Oklahoma towns, one main street, a water tower and grain elevator, a few houses, and a row of business fronts with brick or wood foundations.

Joe Hayes bought one of those buildings a couple of years ago.

It was the town movie theater for quite a while, and he did own a business of his own at this address.

The Ugly Fixer Liquor store was only in operation for about 4 years until Hayes says the fun wore off.

“I came up with that name in 2013,” he recalls. “But we got tired. Tired of the liquor business.”

The Ugly Fixer name lasted in memory, but it was Joe’s passion for fixing ugly that eventually won the day.

He took some time to look around the space, drew up some plans, and started turning the old business in a new direction.

Looking at a ceiling full of century old pressed tin, he tells us, “I pulled out a lot of the rusty tiles.”

“And you restored the transom style windows out front?”

“Yes,” he replies. “I hand-built those.”

Joe works 10 hours a day driving a truck, but on weekends and evenings he’s in here restoring his building or building inventory to sell.

His plan is to open a used hardware, antique, and architectural antique business, finding new life from abandoned barns and farmhouses.

Holding a pair of antique doorknobs, he tells us, “You dig through an old house that’s about to be pushed over and burned and you find things like these in an old cellar box.”

From owning the Ugly Fixer to actually becoming an ‘ugly fixer’ took some sober thinking and some time.

But the end result, for Hayes and the town, might just be a lot better in the long run.

For more on information on Joe’s projects including his building, go to his company Facebook page.