“I marry people,” Elk City’s Miss Pink is in love with love

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) -- It's not her regular job as a diner waitress, but for her side job, Gayle Noreuil fires up her pink Chevy pickup, and hooks up her pink trailer.

"My little 'glamper'," she calls it. "Do you believe I can do this?"

What she does on weekends, and whenever someone calls, is hook other people up, in a strictly legal sense.

"What does your license plate stand for," asks a friend looking at a plate that reads IMRYPPL.

"I marry people," she replies.

She is immediately recognizable on the streets of Elk City or anywhere else in Beckham County.

People who wave, or who see her in parades, or who've attended one of her weddings, know her much better as Miss Pink.

"I just like to see them smiling," she beams. "That's why I finally put it on my 'glamper'. A little girl came up to me the other day. She found out I had a name. She was crying and said, 'I thought your name was Miss Pink?' I said, 'Baby, it is!'"

When the weather gets a little warmer, she'll have a few good locations picked out for small wedding ceremonies.

Miss Pink likes to have some ideas on hand to suggest, but just about anywhere is good.

She only turns couples down if she suspects they're not serious about love.

"I don't mind theme weddings," she says. "I don't mind dressing up. But it's got to be serious about the vows before God."

She's been at this for more than 20 years.

Her marrying business started with a small mention on a bulletin board at the courthouse in Sayre.

If you sense a note of melancholy in her voice, though, it might be that Gayle is still searching for love herself.

Her first marriage ended years ago so Miss Pink drowned her blues with a wash of much brighter colors.

"I choose to keep the happy ones and throw away the bad ones," she giggles.

Somewhere out there are two people who might be looking for someone like Miss Pink to complete the process of bringing them together.

Gayle Noreuil, daytime waitress, and part-time minister, happily fills that order, confident that love will always shine through.

Miss Pink calls her business "I Do" Wedding Ceremonies.

