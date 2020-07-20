If you find a shiny treasure in your garden, it might be from ‘The Rock Fairy’

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma artist who uses nature to showcase her creativity is also brightening the world a little, one rock at a time.

“I like to paint,” says artist Zulema Ann Klein, who doesn’t have the time or the patience to paint on big canvasses any more.

“I do that because I can finish them in one sitting,” she explains.

She does her work these days on tiles and rocks.

Over the past six or seven years, she’s covered tons of them, many still in her house, on tables, or in a spare bedroom.

“As I’ve gotten into my 80’s,” she continues, “I’ve really enjoyed doing this as a pre-occupation.”

There was a time, until this spring, when she would sell her creations at local art shows around Norman.

When that ended quite suddenly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with no end in sight, Ann decided to start giving them away.

Klein points to a paper plate full of small river stones painted to look like insects.

“I’ve never sold these bugs,” she says. “I’ve never done that.”

She takes a lot of walks, short ones around her east Norman neighborhood.

Lately, she brings along a pocket full of insects and frogs.

Ann is careful about trespassing so she looks for the right kind of landscaping close to the street.

When she finds the right spot, she places one of her rocks and walks on.

“It seemed like a good idea to me,” she says.

“I came up with it and thought someone might really enjoy going outside and seeing a bug in their flowerbed.”

Her daily strolls don’t take long, just a few minutes, but since the weather has gotten warm she figures she’s placed close to 50 carefully colored stones.

She checks on some of them but they seem to stay where she put them.

“Nobody comes out of their house anymore, seems like,” she remarks.

There’s something about a nice gesture, given anonymously, for no real reason.

It’s like a little gem, a treasure left by ‘The Rock Fairy’.

“That’s a cute name,” laughs Klein, “Rock Fairy.”

A kindness that does everyone a little good.

‘Is This a Great State or What?’ is sponsored by WEOKIE.

LATEST STORIES: