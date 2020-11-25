In search of an ending (to his roll of tape), this Oklahoma inventor might have found the beginnings of a new business

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a funny sounding problem to have at the beginning of a story.

“I got tired of doing this,” says Nathan Pratt as he looks for the adhesive end on a roll of masking tape, “searching for the end.”

But that was Nathan Pratt for years, since he was a kid, making wire frame leaves with masking tape.

Nathan is an artist and art teacher who got pretty good at creating tape sculptures and teaching his students too.

“Creating all kinds of tape art,” he says.

He did graduate to creating art with different materials like molded glass and a specially coated foam, but that old sticky problem stayed with him until a few years back when his search for an ending brought him to this.

“I just had a flash of an idea,” he recalls. “If I could invent something that was compact, lightweight, easy to manufacture, easy to use, inexpensive that you could clip onto the outside of a roll.”

He demonstrates, “You insert the tape through the opening, pull and tear. It’s just that simple,” he smiles. “I thought I could sell millions of them.”

He came to call his elegant little device a ‘Tape Cap’.

“It stays attached,” he shows us, “through the adhesive quality of the tape.”

But that’s just the beginning of a big, sticky roll of other issues that cropped up.

It took him a couple of years to find the right local manufacturer, to come up with good labeling and marketing.

Nathan says, “It’s been a couple of years of that. Fundraising is a challenge.”

He got what he wanted in the end, Oklahoma invented, Oklahoma made and, finally, in Oklahoma stores.

“Start to finish,” he boasts, “This is an Oklahoma product.”

H.I.S. Paint was the first to carry Tape Cap this fall.

Pratt says he’s already working on carrying the same idea to all kinds of tape rolls.

He says, “We’re hoping Tape Cap becomes a generic term like BAND-AID or Kleenex.

Searching for an ending in the beginning, then stretching out that long ribbon of tape brought Nathan Pratt back full circle.

He’s in a better place now thanks to this little piece of plastic that may offer him a profitable future with no end in sight.

For more information on Tape Cap, including local stores where you can find it, go to their social media sites: https://www.facebook.com/trytapecap, www.instagram.com/trytapecap/ or www.TapeCap.com.

