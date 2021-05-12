In search of the perfect cup of coffee, this Crescent, Okla., man went into business for himself

CRESCENT, Okla. (KFOR) – Unlocking the secret to a good cup of coffee, that’s all Joshua Bugg was trying to do at first.

His parents had always been satisfied with the instant variety.

“They drank Folger’s,” he chuckles, “so they did the best they could.”

Chasing a little more flavor from his cup meant scooping his own beans and roasting them, at first, with something a little more primitive than what he uses now.

Bugg recalls, “My first roaster was a hand crank popcorn popper on our stove. I did one batch and my wife said, ‘No, we’re not doing that anymore.'”

Joshua Bugg

He’s always been a hands-on roaster.

No timer, nothing automatic.

Banished, now, to a garden shed in his back yard, he spends several nights a week out here listening for the first crack during roasting, and then the second crack at the finish.

He says a perfect roast requires all the senses.

“It’s all sight, smell, sound,” he argues. “It’s an art, I believe.”

He started selling his coffee to family and friends a few years ago.

He works at Johnston Seed Company in Enid and they started buying up his product.

Josh says, “My original goal was to sell enough to pay for what I drank.”

Rural Route Coffee Roasters really started in earnest in January 2020 and it’s grown every month since.

Pouring a perfect cup.

On a cool evening, when sitting down with a cup of ‘joe’ can feel pretty good, Josh is happy that his passion for coffee is actually paying off.

“Are these your Honduran beans we’re drinking,” asks his visitor?

“I think they’re just floor sweepings,” he answers laughing playfully.

“It’s a ‘premium blend’, is what it is.”

Putting the scent in Crescent isn’t a bad reputation to have, especially if it comes from the perfect roast.

For more information on Rural Route Coffee Roasters, go to their website or their Facebook page.