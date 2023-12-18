This is a Best of Great State archived story, original air date April 2016

PERKINS, Okla. (KFOR) – She’s admittedly spoiled to the kind of eagle watching most people do during winter months in Oklahoma.

Megan Judson sees both bald and golden eagles up close just about every day.

“Yeah, I’ve been doing rehab since I was about 11,” said Megan.

She’s the director of the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma’s Grey Snow Eagle House.

Megan’s PhD project maps the genomes of these iconic animals. (Megan successfully completed all the necessary requirements to graduate with her PhD in December 2017.)

And she helps care for these birds who can’t ever leave their flight cage.

She continues, “We hope that it goes back out into the wild, but unfortunately, some of the injuries are too great for them to be able to go back into the wild.”

It varies from year to year, but eagle rescue teams get most of their calls in winter months when wild populations are here for winter roosting and feeding.

They get another rush of calls when severe storms hit the nests of birds not quite ready to fly.

And that’s about the time the tornadoes come through, causing the nests or trees to fall over.

Though long used to the reality of close work with the eagles, Megan is ever mindful of their grace and power. Their short beak and formidable talons must always be accounted for.

“Their feet have about the same grip that a Rottweiler does in their bite. If they get into you, you have to wait for them to let go,” said Megan. “A grown man can’t pull the talons out of their out of your arm or hand or wherever they end up.”

According to Iowa tribal lore, the eagle is the only animal to have looked upon the face of the Creator.

Eagles also have the ability to carry their prayers.

Megan and her team care for these birds, partly as a way to keep them on the planet, but also as a way of thanking them for bridging the gap between heaven and earth.

“I count my lucky stars every day to be able to work at a facility that does this,” she said.

Learn more about the program on the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma’s website.

