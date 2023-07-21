OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – From friends to old friends.

No one knows exactly when or how that happened, but over more than 65 years, people like Larry Blackledge, Boyd Barcley, Harry Blackstock, Joe Berryman, Sid Musser, and his cousin David Downing – plus or minus a few other guys – still have lunch every month at a familiar spot.

Blackledge recalls how so many of his friends had last names that started with the letter ‘B’.

“They sat us alphabetically in junior high and high school,” he explains.

“And we’ve always managed to stay in touch one way or another,” continues Barcley.

It’s an interesting group because for four straight years as their school kept adding a grade, transitioning from Harding Jr. High to Harding Sr. High.

That meant they, basically, ran the place from 8th grade straight on to graduation.

“We were the top class for 4 years,” smiles Barcley.

“It’s always best to be top dog,” smiles Hank Blackstock.

Just as Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler can trace its roots back to the old Split-T Drive-In, these guys can follow the same history.

“The #1 burger I had this afternoon was 40 cents back in those days,” says Joe Berryman.

Hank Blackstock and several others used to race there after school with the occasional help of a home-made police siren,

Berryman recalls, “I remember one time we turned down a side street and coasted down to the police because they were waiting on us.”

Blackstock recalls a revealing conversation he had with the booking sergeant at police headquarters.

“He said, ‘Harry Lee Blackstock III!, I arrested your father for the same thing 20 years ago!'”

The Class of ’58 had good sports teams.

Boyd was a star running back on the football team that lost the Gold Ball to Ada that year.

Bill Townsend was a member of the state championship track team.

“We all knew each other,” he says.

From architects, to attorneys, to pilots, to builders, the Class of ’58 went on to much success in life.

Most of them stuck close to home.

Bill says, “Oklahoma City has always been home base.”

The Split-T evolved to Johnnie’s and here they are telling the same old stories and wondering how they got this old this fast.

“I used to think 83 was old,” laughs David Downing.

They liked to order the #3 off the menu in the old days, a hamburger with the works.

But they’re still #1 in their own ‘Eagle’ eyes, the very first graduates of Harding High.

The Class of ’58 celebrated their 65th reunion recently, but a small group of 8 to 12 meet once a month at the original Johnnie’s location on Britton Road in OKC.