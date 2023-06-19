OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What is a celebration without singing?

The assembly giving voice at the Oklahoma History Center on this holiday weekend wouldn’t know.

The Historical Society and the state Black Heritage Committee put together an official party at the Center June 16th that’s been celebrated in less official ways since the news of freedom rolled out like a wave after the Civil War ended.

History teacher and author Dr. Markus Smith says the original Juneteenth was the best kind of teaching moment.

“I’m really proud to say that I teach it,” he states.

The museum and archive here guard a treasure trove of early photographs of Oklahoma Freedmen, all former slaves who started these celebrations even as they struggled to pursue their own, full civil rights.

Spirituals like ‘Swing Low’, written on a plantation in southern Oklahoma, were the freedom songs of that day, a chariot bringing them, not to heaven, but to a better place here on earth.

Historian Shirley Nero remembers Juneteenth parties in places like her hometown of Clearview, Oklahoma.

She thinks these songs, and this holiday, are more important to mark officially because there are still people who would like to bury their controversy.

That’s partly why, she insists, “Young people are becoming much more interested in Black History.”

From old spirituals, to civil rights songs from the 1960’s, and all the way to Hip Hop, freedom songs mark a continued struggle, as well as victories along the way.

Lifting voices together makes the music all the more powerful.

For more information on the Oklahoma History Center as well as programs they offer, visit okhistory.org.

