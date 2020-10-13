Landscaping by robot: The future of mowing lawns comes to Oklahoma.

ARCADIA, Okla. (KFOR) – Business cycles, career cycles, growth cycles.

“I had to mow my mom and dad’s lawn and my grandparents’ lawn,” says Tom Pearson. “It was a lot of fun.”

They all circle around in his head with his new business.

A guy who started his business career mowing lawns, who then ascended to IT director, is now back to landscaping, cutting grass, but in a new way.

“Whenever people ask me what I’m doing, I tell them I’m into robot lawn mowers,” he smiles.

There are 2 million of these machines in Europe right now, but Pearson found himself uniquely qualified to set up Oklahoma City’s first Mowbot franchise.

“They’re just fun to watch,” he says looking out over a big, lakeside backyard.

It’s kind of like a Roomba for the yard.

Mowbots run on batteries, have a home charger and a series of barrier cables running just under the grass border.

Pearson explains, “It mows random but it kind of knows where it’s been.”

Nearly every day this 10 pound dynamo mows this yard on the shores of Lake Hiwassee.

No labor, no gas, no one home.

“It’s your kind of yard work,” offers a new Mowbot watcher.

“Absolutely,” laughs Pearson. “I didn’t say I liked mowing lawns. I just said I liked being in the lawn mowing business.”

He started out with his new business venture just about the time grass started growing in Spring,

These days, most people have put up their boats and stacked the lawn chairs.

But the grass is still growing and Tom is still predicting the future of landscaping in America, watching a MowBot from someplace comfortable.

For more information about Mowbot of Central Oklahoma go to www.mowbot.com/central-ok/.

