‘Light of the world’: These 3 million lights illuminate a message

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – Sunsets here might be obscured by the trees, but on these 110 acres, it doesn’t take long for the presence of other lights to suddenly appear.

You can call it ‘light’ work if you want, but Skylar Hagin and his crew of 20 started hanging 3 million LED lights in August on the Rhema Church campus.

“It takes four to five months to get this all up,” he tells us. “We cover up the whole, entire campus. We’ll, basically, cover up anything that doesn’t move.”

What started with a modest 60-thousand lights on the administration building 40 Christmases ago grew to this.

“We worked our way to a million lights,” Hagin recalls the succeeding years.

A gradual switch from incandescent bulbs to more modern lights meant they could really go crazy, letting their ‘lights’ shine.

Hagin explains, “What better way than showing Jesus, which represents the light, and going out to our world which is the Broken Arrow community.”

It’s been more than 2 thousand years since the first Christmas light display (just one bright light over Bethlehem then) heralding a baby who would later refer to himself as ‘the light of the world’.

He told us to believe in the light while we have it, and to let our own lights shine.

We’re supposed to walk in the light, and that light is better than dark just as wisdom is better than folly.

Hagin believes, “All of us coming together, and making this possible, makes it all worthwile.”

Skylar Hagin and other light workers figure 500-thousand people will drive or walk through this place until January 2, 2022, soaking up as much light as they can, gathering in its warmth, and the message too.

The Rhema Christmas light display in Broken Arrow, OK is free of charge.