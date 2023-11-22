NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma couple celebrates the season of giving by being grateful.

Meet the Hardages.

The usual crowd of family had already come and gone, celebrating Bill and Johnnie’s 70th Anniversary.

“We partied all day Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday morning,” chuckles Bill Hardage.

Their original wedding date was set for January, 1954, but they moved it up when Bill got a letter from Uncle Sam.

“I got drafted,” he quips.

So the wedding was re-scheduled for November 22nd, 1953.

Still pretty fun, they recall.

Thanksgiving, a few days later, was just a continuation.

“I think the party just continued,” Bill recalls.

“I think so too,” echoes Johnnie. “It was exciting.”

“We had a lot of friends and got to do a lot of things so we did.”

Bill was overseas the next November but the Hardages got busy in the years that followed.

Always an anniversary first, then a big Turkey Day hosting as many people as the house could hold.

Bill recalls, “Kids were sleeping everywhere all over the house.”

Johnnie states, “We chose Thanksgiving, specifically, because they could go home and have Christmas with their own children at their own houses.”

Years now are reduced to snapshots in the family album.

That’s how they feel to Bill and Johnnie now.

70 years of marriage and 70 Thanksgivings, each with a very long list of items for which to be grateful.

“It’s a blessing.” smiles Bill. “That’s the only thing I know to say. We’ve just been healthy all our lives.”

Johnnie doesn’t get to make her famous cheesecake this year, but in their own quiet way, the party continues.

Bill laughs, “We never thought about being married 70 years and being 90 years old but it just kind of happened.”

The Hardages live next door to a daughter and son-in-law in Norman.

They plan to celebrate a low-key Thanksgiving for 2023.

