MEDFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – There are big signs that point to the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 11.

But there is one more sign at this crossing as well, a weathered metal one pointing to a key stopover in town, Alice Smrka’s Dairy Snack.

“My dad made that sign,” she says. “It’s leaning a bit from weather and people running into it.”

“It’s still there and the rest is history.”

We found her on a mid-summer afternoon making pie crusts.

They are a longtime specialty around here.

Alice makes the dough from scratch, stretches it out by hand.

Her chocolate pies are famous for their ‘mile high’ meringue.

She claims, “I have them come from all over the state, and out of state, for my pies.”

When her father bought this place at auction in 1958, the Dairy Snack was just an ice cream machine and a grill.

One person could eat at the counter but it wasn’t easy.

“There was room for one but they had to sit on a folding chair,” she recalls.

Alice came back here for good about 20 years ago to help take care of family, and to keep this place running.

She and her helper Abby take care of the late lunch laggers (including a reporter enticed by the idea of a Moo-Oink burger).

Abby quips, “We cook it just long enough to get the moo and the oink out of it.”

Smrka spent so much of her life at the Dairy Snack the concept of home and work got a little mixed up too.

“Is this the dining area,” we ask in a room stacked with stuff.

“It is the dining area,” she chuckles, “and museum, and a trip to grandma’s house.”

She keeps an extensive collection of music on hand in the form of CD’s.

Over the past few years, she’s also added to a collection of books, toys for kids, and stuff to just look at.

Dining here is never dull.

“Do you still like your job,” we wonder?

“Yeah,” Alice smiles. “I still like it.”

So how does an institution survive in any form?

By keeping with the notions of its founding fathers.

In this case, good food, fast, easy in, easy out.

The name might be Czech, but the Dairy Snack is as ‘Smurkan’ as it gets.