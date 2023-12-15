OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Seeing both forest and trees can be a challenge inside the home of Joe Roman and Scott Allen.

For nearly two decades they’ve been building up a Christmas inventory that absolutely fills their four bedroom, two story house, top to bottom with Fitz and Floyd, Radko, Mark Roberts, and everything shining in between.

“It just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” smiles Scott.

“It’s crazy,” agrees Joe.

They both loved the season growing up, but put that love together and it ‘snowballed’.

“It just blew up,” says Scott as he looks around his living room.

“Do you blame each other,” we ask?

“Yes,” they both answer in unison.

Neither Joe or Scott have a precise count available, but they’re quite certain they have more than 100 trees assembled and decorated.

Every room in the house has something to offer.

Each tree has a theme, and it changes every year.

Scott agrees, “Oh yeah. Totally different.”

Joe and Scott’s house, and their annual Christmas party, have become a coveted invite every December to the point where they decided to give back some of their extra holiday spirit.

Proceeds from a big raffle, and donations, go to the charity of their choice.

Cher Golding and an organization called Other Options will be the recipients of this year’s bounty.

“Our mission,” she states, “is to provide food, nourishment, and resources to folks who are affected by HIV and AIDS.”

You name it.

If it’s Christmas related, they collect it – from Santas to Nativity sets.

They even have a giant ostrich standing in a spare bedroom.

Their home is over the top flamboyant, but that’s by design.

“It’s never done till it’s overdone,” Joe insists.

Television viewers wouldn’t notice the smell of Christmas throughout the house, but it’s there too.

Joe says, “We have wax burners all throughout the house.”

Joe and Scott have it finished and lit by Thanksgiving every year, then pulled down by Valentine’s Day, safely stored until the next Fall when they both try again to fit even more into a house already filled to the brim with Christmas.

Joe laughs, “When Scott and I got together it was like, ‘okay. this is trouble.”

Their annual party is scheduled for December 16th by invitation only.

Visit the Other Options charity website for more information.

