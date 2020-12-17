Multiple Artistic Personalities inhabit this Pauls Valley painter who lets them all have free reign in his unique gallery.

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) — When Kevin Stark sits down to paint or draw something, this may sound strange, but he might not be Kevin Stark at all.

“To me,” he insists. “It’s all about creating.”

“Every morning I wake up and think, ‘what do I want to do today?’ ‘Who do I want to be?’ And that’s what I do.”

To really get what he means, visitors have to look on the walls of his gallery.

“I’ve created my own world,” he states. “Let’s face it.”

It’s here that you’ll find the toys that populate his action figure museum up the block, his series of self-portraits or his New York series.

One of his latest projects is channeling a series of new mythological creatures.

He points to a tapestry and says, “This is the god of coffee. A very popular god.”

“There’s a book coming out and a set of cards,” he continues.

And, finally, there are the other artists that inhabit his brain.

“I get a lot of work done,” he chuckles, “Because I’m the entertainment.”

One wall of his combination studio and performance space is dedicated to the art of Red Kittens.

“I just developed that character and developed his whole artistic style,” he said. “Each artist has his or her own back story.”

Down a hallway hangs the art of Jett Black and his studies of thunderstorms at night.

“Which, of course, is me too,” he smiles.

One of his newest personalities is Ivory Keyes.

She paints wonderful watercolor birds.

“One of the great things about my gallery is that I carry six different artists, but I only have to deal with one person,” he said.

His artist personalities make for a good way to have fun.

With as straight a face as he can muster, Stark states, “I am very serious about not taking myself seriously.”

Kevin Stark is one of the lucky few who can decide what to do, and who to be, on any given day.

“In this world, I’m king,” he says.

The results are a rainbow of colors and styles all his own.

Stark’s Toy and Action Figure Museum has been closed since March 2020.

Visitors to his gallery are also restricted for public health reasons.

For more information, you can visit his website or his Facebook page.