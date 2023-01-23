OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The square footage is about the same.

Nash Fashion still uses the same sewing machines we first saw working in early 2021. They’re just working harder now.

“It became real,” says Nash Designer Juan Aguilar.

But he is much more confident in taking us on a tour of their headquarters located in the Midtown District, and moving in all kinds of directions to stitch together their future.

Juan’s wife and fellow designer Tamra Gould smiles, “We were ready to have a nice, more professional workspace to go to.”

They’ve come a long way in the past 2 ½ years.

Juan and Tamra, and Tamra’s sister Tressa, began their firm in 2020 on the playing surface of their dad’s ping pong table in an upstairs game room in Edmond.

Nash Engineered Fashion still specializes in active street wear, but they do custom work now too.

Juan explains, “Basically, you come in with an idea. We can make you whatever garment you want from scratch.”

An offshoot line called Nash Panda proved a best seller using inspired designs from Tamra and Tressa’s little brother Trafford. He was born with Downs Syndrome but always kept a notebook full of sketches.

“I had this idea a few years ago in college to implement his designs into our line.”

Their location at 12th and Walker is both factory and retail outlet.

Tressa Gould says, “The only thing we don’t do is knit the fabric.”

A sign on the outside of their door reads “If the Lights are on We’re Open”.

They stay nimble.

The ideas are always coming from all kinds of different directions.

Tamra remembers, “We had this kid come in right after we opened and we were explaining our concept. He listened and said, “So it’s like Build-A-Bear for fashion?”

Nash Engineered Fashion is still a work in progress, but they stand on their own now in a part of the city that seems to fit what they do, and heading in a direction that tells us we might be seeing more of their work all over town.

For more information, visit Nash Engineered Fashion’s website or go to their Instagram page.