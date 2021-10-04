No shudders, just smiles – This unique cemetery in Granite, OK might just make you laugh out loud

GRANITE, Okla. (KFOR) – Weep a bit for E.Z. Lott if you want to.

His grave marker reads, ‘He was lit but his lights were not’ – it’s just a funny saying so go ahead and chuckle.

The same goes for Polly Weaks whose stone is engraved ‘I told you I was sick’.

These and many other markers in the fenced in plot are merely cenotaphs, empty monuments erected to someone who isn’t really there, or who, in this case, doesn’t exist.

“This is not really a place of sadness is it,” remarks a first time visitor.

“Right,” agrees Brenda Willis Hickerson. “There’s no one actually buried here.”

Hickerson is one of the keepers of the Comecos (rhymes with comatose) Cemetary (sp) in the pretty little town of Granite.

“It has a quaint look,” she says. “It’s rustic.”

She’s partial to the Will Rogers quotes on a couple of stones here.

One of them reads, ‘So live that you wouldn’t be ashamed to sell the family parrot to the town gossip.’

She points out another marker that says, ‘Sacred to the memory of husband Jared Bates. His widow, age 24, lives at 24 Elm St. Has money, every qualification of a good wife. and yearns to be comforted’.

“She’s basically advertising herself on his monument,” laughs Brenda.

A horse doctor and his wife from Texas started up this ‘hard rock’ gag.

“They were so much fun,” Hickerson says of Dr. Dan Roberts and his wife Eleanor.

Brenda and her family, who’ve been running Willis Granite since 1945, were only too happy to keep engraving markers whenever he had another funny idea.

She recalls, “This was originally at his veterinary clinic in Wichita Falls.”

Eventually, upon retirement, he shipped every one of these stones back to where they came from so they might live on.

“He wanted a final resting place for this final resting place then,” asks the visitor?

“Yes,” chuckles HIckerson.

So Root Preston never did, ‘drown in Lake Lugert by a few of his affectionate friends.

As another gravestone reads, ‘Ma loved Pa. Pa loved women. Ma caught Pa with one in swimmin’. Here lies Pa’, none of which is true.

“We get visitors quite often,” Brenda tells us.

It’s okay to laugh a little.

You won’t offend a soul.

The ‘Comecos Cemetary’ is located at the intersection of Mountain and Ada Streets in Granite.

It’s been there since 2007.