NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – They were young men and women 80 years ago.

Some of them lied about their age to join the military when the U.S. declared war at the end of 1941.

A lifetime later, 13 of the 14 WWII veterans honored were able to muster for roll call at the Norman Veterans Center.

They are the last of an estimated 16 million veterans who served in that period to receive thank yous for winning a war that Navy Vice Admiral Jeffrey Trussler argues who shaped the world we live in today.

“The international world order, the relationship between nations,” he declared in his short speech.

Presented with proclamations and ceremonial coins, the veterans, many of whom live here, come from different branches of service with military job descriptions of every type.

Reading from short biographies, Veterans Home Outreach Coordinator Jeannene Wade listed, in part, “the USS Wilmarth, USS Bradford, one young man who was barely 16 when he enlisted, another who drove supply trucks to the front lines.”

Ed Waits, never without his trusty harmonica, got up this morning, took a shower, and couldn’t believe how many people showed up to honor him.

One thing he learned in his service to country during the war, “After living through 4 generations, the one thing I learned was responsibility.”

Pearl Russell turned 103 just a few days before the July 4th holiday weekend.

She could scarcely believe how many years have passed since her days as an Army nurse and medical technician.

“It doesn’t seem like that long ago does it?” queries an attendee.

“Well,” she responds with wide eyes. “I guess it was.”

The 14 honored seniors in attendance at the Veterans Center, said many of the speakers, are the luckiest of all.

They were the ones who came home and managed to live a very long life.

They are few in numbers now (a little more than 100,000), and their ranks diminish by the day.

So we hurry to thank them once again, and for as long as there are any left to hear.

