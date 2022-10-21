CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The leg has been standing for a month now on one end of 1st street beside the old Rock Island depot.

On a pretty October afternoon, a small but curious crowd gathered to watch as construction crews prepared to lift a giant lamp shade to place on an even bigger leg.

Cary Delhart with the CMS Willowbrook Construction Co. had to arrange for a larger crane, and a team of ten people to finish the job.

“The hook is about 51 feet to the top of the lamp,” he told us. “So it’s a pretty good lift.”

“This is the first leg lamp project I’ve ever heard of,” Delhart chuckled.

We’ve all had many chances since 1983 to see the Christmas Story movie, and the ‘major award’ Ralphy’s ‘old man’ wins, and then places in the living room window.

Maybe you even read the original short story from 1966 by Jean Shephard.

But the original lamp was never this size.

Tam Ha with a local company called Midwest Cooling Towers designed and built the leg and shade out of fiberglass.

It took a year to get it just right.

The shade, he informed us weighs about 8,000 pounds.

“She looks good,” he continued with a relieved smile. “It all came together.”

OU Professor Noland James’ original leg lamp.

Local historians claim a retired University of Oklahoma professor who lived in Chickasha inspired a visiting movie production designer with a leg lamp he had in his office.

That story proved reason enough for all this, a permanent replacement for the inflatable leg economic development directors like Jim Cowan had placed here a couple of years ago.

“It’s part of the first phase of our three-phase park we’re building,” Cowan said.

The new leg lamp lights up too, and is sure to attract attention which is the general idea.

He continued, “We want a permanent fixture here that makes people ask, ‘now what are they doing in Chickasha?'”

Crews had to be careful, even on a calm afternoon by Oklahoma standards, but in a surprisingly short period of time, the leg had a lamp shade securely fastened up near the thigh.

Author Shephard described his lamp as, ‘a soft glow of electric sex gleaming in the window.’

People around here just hope it’s a part of Christmas Story futures for years to come.

Chickasha city leaders are planning a lighting ceremony for the evening of November 5th to coincide with the 30th ​‌anniversary of their Festival of Light.

