OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On a cold, clear evening in Scissortail Park, hundreds of Oklahomans gathered at the invitation of Rabbi Ovadia Goldman to celebrate Chanukah.

Of all the smiling faces, the Chabad Community’s spiritual leader’s was brightest on this evening, celebrating an idea that started with a miracle thousands of years ago.

“There’s a lot of love and unity here too,” the Rabbi adds.

The notion seems magic sleight of hand, turning one into many.

As the ancient temple in Jerusalem returned to Jewish hands in the time of the Macabee warriors, scribes there could only find one, small container of oil to light the lamps.

That one day supply burned, instead, for eight days and the miracle of Chanukah was born.

“Ever since then,” explains Goldman, “we’ve learned, been inspired, and celebrated this holiday in order to inspire ourselves and anybody who would listen that light will always vanquish darkness.”

On this night, members of the community and their guests were slicing Challah and Babka.

“They’re traditional, ceremonial breads that we eat for holidays and festivals, and chabat,” explains a lady slicing loaves of it for the gathered crowd.

The Dreidel Man was spinning his magic by handing out tops and chocolate coins.

And the good Rabbi was happy to see more people that he’d ever seen for a Menorah lighting in a time when the world seems to need more light than ever.

“A lot of divisiveness, a lot of disunity, a lot of hate going around,” he laments. “We try, over the course of a few hours, to bring warmth, love and light, and uplift to this beautiful holiday.”

Oklahoma City Mayor David Hold has been on hand for nine of these menorah lightings.

Against the glow of a classic Oklahoma sunset he lit a flame to commemorate an idea that still holds.

One small light, multiplied many times, whether from one night to eight, or from one person to millions, has always proved the best method for finding a safe path through uncertain times.

For more information on Chabad Community Center in Oklahoma City, or to obtain your own menorah, go to their website.

