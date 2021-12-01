Okie Shopping: A few of the interesting places ‘Great State’ has featured over the past 30 years

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You can quit trying to find these places on the World Wide Web.

You actually have to clear the ‘cobwebs’ and drive the back roads to find some of the places we’ve shopped over the past three decades.

We never did manage to shop the old Dixie in Chickasha, but we did catch George Salamy at his department store in Anadarko just before he retired for good.

Same with Joe Lacy’s store in Gene Autry, Okla., and Junior Mize’s general store in Earlsboro, Okla.

Photo goes with story
Toy Base 10 in Oklahoma City.

The promise of unique items drew us in – Christmas puddings, swords in Stillwater, everything bison in Pawhuska, rocks in Comanche, Okla., and toys in OKC at Toy Base 10.

But it was salesmanship that kept us there, welcoming people with a relaxed way of doing business that made us want to stay and talk while we shopped.

Cool signs are one thing.

Quality of product is important too.

But curiosity got us looking, unique items kept us digging.

Photo goes with story
Bonedust Cowgirl in OKC.

That sense of discovery or rediscovery keeps us searching for places to pull in.

Of the places you might have seen in the above video, these stores are still in business:

  • George’s Dept. Store in Anadarko
  • Terlton General Store
  • JB’s Analog in Warr Acres
  • Our Favorite Place in Eufala
  • Whittet’s Grocery and Meat Store in Alva
  • The Farmer’s Daughter Market in Tecumseh
  • Toy Base 10 in OKC
  • Kidoodle Toy Store in Norman
  • Cash Western Store in Seminole
  • Bonedust Cowgirl in OKC
  • Mohawk Lodge Indian Store in Clinton
  • Gasquatch in Idabel
  • Books Galore in Duncan

