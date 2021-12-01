Okie Shopping: A few of the interesting places ‘Great State’ has featured over the past 30 years

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You can quit trying to find these places on the World Wide Web.

You actually have to clear the ‘cobwebs’ and drive the back roads to find some of the places we’ve shopped over the past three decades.

We never did manage to shop the old Dixie in Chickasha, but we did catch George Salamy at his department store in Anadarko just before he retired for good.

Same with Joe Lacy’s store in Gene Autry, Okla., and Junior Mize’s general store in Earlsboro, Okla.

Toy Base 10 in Oklahoma City.

The promise of unique items drew us in – Christmas puddings, swords in Stillwater, everything bison in Pawhuska, rocks in Comanche, Okla., and toys in OKC at Toy Base 10.

But it was salesmanship that kept us there, welcoming people with a relaxed way of doing business that made us want to stay and talk while we shopped.

Cool signs are one thing.

Quality of product is important too.

But curiosity got us looking, unique items kept us digging.

Bonedust Cowgirl in OKC.

That sense of discovery or rediscovery keeps us searching for places to pull in.

Of the places you might have seen in the above video, these stores are still in business:

George’s Dept. Store in Anadarko

Terlton General Store

JB’s Analog in Warr Acres

Our Favorite Place in Eufala

Whittet’s Grocery and Meat Store in Alva

The Farmer’s Daughter Market in Tecumseh

Toy Base 10 in OKC

Kidoodle Toy Store in Norman

Cash Western Store in Seminole

Bonedust Cowgirl in OKC

Mohawk Lodge Indian Store in Clinton

Gasquatch in Idabel

Books Galore in Duncan