NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Different materials, different shapes, architects like Bill Ridley are always playing with different ideas on how to build and design things.

“That’s what we do,” he admonishes. “We have to make products.”

It’s been years now since he first saw an article in Scientific American magazine and fixated on the double helix shape of DNA.

“Everyone’s got their muse, I guess.” “I didn’t know chemistry, but I liked the geometry of it.”

Thinking about it and building with it, Ridley figured that shape, scaled up, could prove a solution to vertical farming or affordable housing, prefabbed containers stacked around a vertical shaft.

He demonstrates with a model, “The idea would be, these could all be mass produced like mobile homes. You just drop them on site and stack them up.”

He just received a patent on what he hopes could be the shape of things to come.

“Not just to make it cool looking,” we prompt?

“But to make it affordable,” he continues.” This would be really good architecture.”

Ridley is now Dr. Ridley, having received his PHD in Planning, Design, and Construction from OU.

In his spare time he kept playing with that cool shape, both scaled up and down.

He had a series of plastic models made locally that fit together like a double helix, and that also proved fun to play with.

“It could be a toy, a tray. You could use it as a bar or a planter. These trays hold water and can drip onto each other.”

It’s been a few years now since we last visited with Bill about another of his inventions, a light, flexible backpack that never really got ‘picked up’.

He insists, “It was a good idea and still is.”

Even then the helix shape was winding its way through his brain.

This concept of taking where we come from and applying it to where we might go in the future.

“This needs to be explored.”