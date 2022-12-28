OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – He was always in the spice rack as a kid.

Chris Becker spent years at the elbow of some of New York’s finest chefs who taught him that even the simplest of recipes require careful choices to make the best dish.

“Sequence matters,” he states simply.

His savory pasta recipe on this cold morning takes fresh mushrooms with a splash of olive oil to start.

Chris waits on the seasonings. He holds off on adding sweet onions too.

“You start with the mushrooms because they tend to be a little watery,” he suggests.

Purposeful planning went into his very small pasta making business more than a decade ago.

Becker started off in a shared Oklahoma kitchen then expanded like his recipes, with patience, never hurrying.

“You just kind of keep developing. Keep moving forward.” he says. “The idea is to make one right choice at a time.”

A peek inside his kitchen reveals a batch of Fusilli pasta wiggling out of bronze dye molds.

Racks of them will dry for 36 hours at low temperatures imitating the old world style.

Becker explains, “Our style of production, and our drying style, is inspired by that old world pasta making style.”

Good ingredients and the right sequence, he cooks his Campanelle in salty water, then adds a bit of the boiled water to help make the sauce.

He says that method, “Thickens the sauce a little bit.”

Herbs, salt, fresh pepper, fresh basil, his philosophy is to bring out the best in every ingredient, on the plate, and on the business ledger.

Chris aims to, “Coax out the natural flavors and the depth of flavor in each individual ingredient to create something bigger than the individual parts.”

In the cold of winter, Chris Becker’s Della Terra stays in the heat, putting out small batch pasta for high end grocers and restaurants.

This recipe, like his others, made with care.

When finished, it’s the best remedy for winter hunger.

Patience brings the most tasty results.

Click here for more information on Chris Becker’s Della Terra pasta.