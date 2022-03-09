HARTSHORNE, Okla. (KFOR) — The onion shaped domes of a Russian Orthodox church reach for heaven in a slate gray sky, in what could be the border region between Poland and Ukraine.

But this is the town of Hartshorne in Southeast Oklahoma where the proud congregation of Saint Cyril and Methodius has been meeting since the 1890’s.

Jim Karilko’s grandfather emigrated from the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains and helped kiln the brinks that built this church in 1917.

“My grandfather was born in the Austro-Hungarian Empire,” he tells us. “And the bricks were baked at this site.”

The cornerstone is carved in both English and Cyrillic.

Monica Brown’s great-grandparents, Peter and Marya Skimbo helped too, between shifts in the area coal mines.

A tradition of making Paskha (or Easter) eggs came from them as well.

Monica makes them from stained glass.

When she’s here on church property, she says, “I immediately think of their sacrifice and their work.”

Sub-deacon Micheal Zozula’s great-grandparents worshiped here as well, beneath the icons of artist Micheal Kupetz and the memories of two Orthodox saints who also worshiped here.

They left much behind, and came to jobs that held great risk.

But one thing these immigrants were careful to set aside were old world grievances.

This church fought in court a century ago to win independence from the official Russian Orthodox Church.

An American flag sits proudly by the alter to this day.

“Everyone is welcome here,” says Monica.

The congregation long ago learned to open their doors to everyone, and, at least officially, to take no stance on the progress of current events.

“Instead of hurting anyone,” explains Zozula, “We pray for everyone.”

As the daffodils begin to show a little Ukraine yellow, while waiting for the blue background of spring, the onion domes of Oklahoma offer their own history, of hard won independence, and freely given grace.

Great State is sponsored by WEOKIE Credit Union