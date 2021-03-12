Stressed out? This Coyle, OK farmer suggests a ‘sip and snuggle’ with baby goats

COYLE, Okla. (KFOR) — Once or twice a day, Natalie Paige takes a short walk out to a barn near her house.

It’s a chore she really does look forward to, taking care of 15 excitable little ‘kids’.

“They do want to be all in your business all the time,” she says with a smile. “But they’ll put a smile on your face for sure.”

She wasn’t born on a farm, just an acreage in Tulsa.

Natalie took classes in agriculture at Oklahoma State University, but her major was Art History.

Natalie Paige and one of her LaMancha goats.

Maybe that’s why she was willing to think ‘outside the barn’ when it came to raising these LaMancha goats.

“I just studied how I studies my art history,” Natalie says. “I learned everything I could about goats and we went from there.”

Sure she sells a little fresh milk and makes soap, but a couple of years ago she came across another idea.

Since she got so much enjoyment and relaxation playing with these kids, why not invite people to come out and do the same?

“They’re like a herd of therapy animals,” remarks her guest.

“Exactly,” Paige replies holding one of her babies. “How can you not love that face?”

She calls it Sip and Snuggle, inviting families or anyone to come out with a picnic lunch, maybe a bottle of some type of juice.

Natalie Paige stands among her LaMancha goats.

Paige’s events encourage relaxation and the therapy that comes with watching baby goats frolic.

“Any animal is great for me,” she says. “But baby goats are just like puppy dogs only with more personality. They want to be in your lap. They want to chew on you. Sometimes, if you’re having a bad day, they’ll just come up and really put a smile on your face.”

Petting zoo? Kind of.

Therapy? Sure.

Agritourism? Okay.

Natalie Paige’s kids schedule regular appointments wherever they can find the space.

There is a Sip and Snuggle event scheduled for Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to make reservations, go to www.facebook.com/beardeddoeandcompany.