OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney Lindsey Sherwood’s trip from her office in The Village to downtown Oklahoma City might take less than 20 minutes on a good day.

She knows the way to the county courthouse.

Signs on how to get there are clear.

But, unfortunately, there are other signs that point to a gap in the justice system she represents.

There are people she sees all the time who are left with no access to a lawyer because of their station in life.

“There’s a ton of them out there,” she says. “There are just not a lot of resources for people who can’t afford it.”

She’s always had a passion for both arguing her point and for American institutions whose goal was fairness.

Lindsey went to college to become a psychiatrist or counselor.

She chose the law instead.

“I realized I wanted to be a lawyer,” states Sherwood, “and I wanted to be able to speak for (my clients) after we determined a path.”

Lindsey Sherwood, image KFOR

In the dozen years since she became an attorney, Counselor Sherwood has continued to follow the signs that got her this far.

Pictures of her two children point to why she concentrated on family law.

The clear signposts of her religious faith pointed directly to helping people who might need it.

“Scripture,” she argues, “is filled with directions, mandates, that we help those who are poor, help those who are needy.”

Her usually large caseload always includes a few clients who get her services free.

They come to her through an organization of attorneys called Trinity Legal Clinic.

Finding that spot on the map where she could do the most good led her here.

Lindsey says, “Through Trinity Legal, I’m able to find that intersection of my passion and my purpose, and that’s my calling.”

In the past 15 years of its existence, Trinity Legal has represented more than 3,000 clients.

Volunteer attorneys and donations to the organization are always needed.

To learn more, go to www.trinitylegal.org.