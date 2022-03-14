OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There is no such thing as a two-year vacation from something you love to do.

For musicians used to playing regularly in an orchestra, restrictions forced on them from a worldwide pandemic were more like an exile from which Philharmonic Conductor Alexandar Micklethwaite says they are only now happily returning.

“Everyone is so emotional and pumped to be performing again. It’s really exciting,” he says of his players.

The same goes for dancers forced into isolation and often silence.

But that tango didn’t die.

Hard to define, easier to feel from within, whatever it is about good music that makes us want to move with it could only be held down so long.

“Just to be out finally,” continues Micklethwaite, “and take the lid off. We can finally take the lid off and let loose.”

During most orchestra concerts the conductor is the only one allowed to dance.

In this show dancers share the stage as well.

Sound and movement are both welcome in a show called ‘Ballroom With a Twist’.

Alexander argues, “In this case, it adds another element because the music is insanely varied.”

The tango is one dance that’s had its turn in darkness, banned for different periods in its history as too suggestive, too controversial.

Keeping either music or dance down for long, especially after a long absence, seems impossible.

The Ballroom With a Twist concert is scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings, March 18 -19, at the OKC Civic Center.

Professional dancers will share the stage with the orchestra.

Ballroom dancers seen in this story from 3-Sixty Entertainment will perform prior to the concert and during intermission.

For more information go to www.okcphil.org/concerts/ballroom-with-a-twist/.