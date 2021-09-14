Remembering Jude Northcutt of Jude ‘n’ Jody

The KFOR family lost a unique brother over the weekend.

Jude Northcutt – half of the Jude ‘n’ Jody country music duo – died Sunday at the age of 89.

Great State’s Galen Culver spent a little time with Jude, years ago, to talk about furniture and a country music show Jude co-hosted on KFOR.

Below is the story of that special visit with Jude. He will be greatly missed.

Jude Northcutt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Once a salesman, always a salesman.

“I tell you one thing,” says Jude Northcutt. “I’m ready! I could do a couple of minutes of commercial right now.”

Life is one long commercial for this Capitol Hill ad man, who got into the furniture business by way of show business.

“People said we had rhinestones on our underwear,” he chuckles. “We didn’t though. That’s just a joke.”

When TV was young the original Mathis Brothers hired a couple of local musicians from Lexington, Okla., to put on a show called ‘Country Social’.

Jude ‘n’ Jody making beautiful music together.

A few years later Jude and Jody Taylor split from the Mathis operation start their own show and their own furniture business.

“And we’ve been here ever since,” says Jude.

Their earliest television variety shows aired before the invention of video tape, but Jude can point to a nearly complete collection of programs on 2-inch reels.

Northcutt says, “We were on television 28 years straight. Back in those days we got 30 minutes of prime time for $350.00.”

They always had a couple of touring musical guests and a few regulars including Jude’s wife.

Jude was a good friend to many.

That kind of show no longer exists in the world of infomercials and syndicated shows any longer.

But the businessmen, and the musicians, were historians too.

Their legacy lives on in those 2-inch video reels and in the memories of everyone who ever cared to watch.