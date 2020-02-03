'Save the Spider' is this Lexington, OK man's rallying cry to save what may be the most recognizable 'Bug' in the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) -- No matter how many times he's driven the section of Highway 77 north of town, Tim Short can't help but slow down just a little to get a good look at one of the most interesting roadside landmarks in this part of the state.

"It's been here ever since I've been around," he says. "and I've been here my whole, entire life."

He knows this rural section and the back roads that lead to the house he and his family lived in more than 30 years ago.

To him, the spider, the bug, whatever you want to call it, means he's home.

"That was a big piece of my childhood," he continues, "me and my brothers."

It's been a while since Leroy Wilson had his Volkswagen Beetle salvage yard on this spot, close to 25 years since we poked around.

"I started this business in 1978 with one Volkswagen," said Wilson in October of 1997.

Wilson built this Black Widow Bug to help advertise and steer people to his dirt race track.

Wilson is gone, the race track, too, and every bug- save one.

"That's the only thing that's left," says Short. "It's bigger than just my childhood or locals around here. There's been so many people reaching out."

Tim was driving past one day last fall and noticed the legs were slowly sinking into this low spot.

He took it upon himself to try and save it.

He started a Facebook page and made some calls.

A lot of people responded, enough to buoy his hopes if not the spider itself.

Short says, "I'd like to have it moved to this entry and fix up this parking lot so about 20 cars could come through."

As to where his efforts stand now, he's checking with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

He thinks they might be able to move it to this roadside park closer to town.

If all else fails he may have it moved to a piece of property he's buying across the highway from its current location.

The support, he insists, is there.

Saving the spider may just be important to other drivers too.

If you'd like to learn more about Tim Short's efforts go to his Facebook page here.