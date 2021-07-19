Saving cursive writing: This Tulsa grandmother developed a new curriculum

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – She home schooled her own kids so Linda Shrewsbury’s grandchildren all know the drill when it comes time to practice their cursive writing with her on a rainy, summer day.

If her unorthodox method seems a little different from the way you might have learned to form letters, it is.

Describing how she teaches, Linda says, “It has to do with pictures and movement.”

It’s been several years now since she had an adult literacy student ask her to team him.

That’s when she broke the cursive style down to teach it better.

“It’s been an interesting journey,” she states.

Shrewsbury calls it Cursive Logic.

“What it does is combine visual, auditory, and kinesthetic.”

Almost every letter, especially lower case, involves four basic movements.

Among them are oval and curve back, mound letters, and what she calls swing letters.

By first tracing and repeating catch phrases as the student writes, Linda claims she shortened the time it takes for anyone to learn to connect their letters.

She says, “Teachers love it because it’s simple and intuitive. Kids love it because they can learn it in a fast and fun way.”

Linda’s grandkids learned quickly, but what about someone with terrible handwriting?

Well, let’s just say this student (myself) is going to need a little more pencil time.

But the system itself, thanks to this volunteer teacher, is already out there giving cursive a chance for a comeback.