Saving cursive writing: This Tulsa grandmother developed a new curriculum

Great State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – She home schooled her own kids so Linda Shrewsbury’s grandchildren all know the drill when it comes time to practice their cursive writing with her on a rainy, summer day.

If her unorthodox method seems a little different from the way you might have learned to form letters, it is.

Describing how she teaches, Linda says, “It has to do with pictures and movement.”

It’s been several years now since she had an adult literacy student ask her to team him.

That’s when she broke the cursive style down to teach it better.

“It’s been an interesting journey,” she states.

Shrewsbury calls it Cursive Logic.

“What it does is combine visual, auditory, and kinesthetic.”

Almost every letter, especially lower case, involves four basic movements.

Among them are oval and curve back, mound letters, and what she calls swing letters.

By first tracing and repeating catch phrases as the student writes, Linda claims she shortened the time it takes for anyone to learn to connect their letters.

She says, “Teachers love it because it’s simple and intuitive. Kids love it because they can learn it in a fast and fun way.”

Linda’s grandkids learned quickly, but what about someone with terrible handwriting?

Well, let’s just say this student (myself) is going to need a little more pencil time.

But the system itself, thanks to this volunteer teacher, is already out there giving cursive a chance for a comeback.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report