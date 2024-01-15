OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The atmosphere inside Kelly Rosson’s environmental consulting business is pretty quiet unless she gets a knock on her door.

“And then the dogs bark a lot,” she admits.

Her whippet Remington and greyhound Jasper are content to nap most of the time.

“There’s always something to do,” she adds.

Her 2-year-old bulldog Georgia Grace is good at relaxing too.

But Rosson assures us, “She was an active puppy.”

But you don’t have to look very hard around the office to see that Kelly enjoys working with her dogs.

They’re qualified therapy animals, obedience champions, even speed champions which might be normal for Jasper and Remy, but it’s Georgia Grace, shockingly, who’s the real athlete in the family.

“Does she look fast,” Kelly chuckles as Georgia sleeps?

“She just kept getting faster, and faster, and faster.”

Kelly started entering Georgia in something called Fast CAT, short for Course Ability Test, as a spunky pup.

Too leggy and skinny for the confirmation show circuit, she showed real promise chasing a plastic bag lure over a straight, 100 yard course.

Believe it or not, she is the fastest bulldog in Oklahoma, and rated 5th in the nation for the breed.

“It’s fun. It’s exciting,” she laughs, “and it stumps people when you tell them you have the fastest bulldog in Oklahoma

Kelly and Georgia train with a fishing pole and plastic bag 2 or 3 times a week.

She doesn’t get a special diet.

“I have a natural athlete,” chuckles Rosson.

Georgia is actually at her fastest when chasing squirrels at the park.

Top speed for a bulldog is just under 20 MPH, but Georgia Grace is just entering her prime, getting faster by her own standards, chasing speed records and ‘Fast CATS’ every chance she gets.

