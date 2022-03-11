OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was still dark, blowing snow, and cold at the State Fairgrounds just before 6 a.m. on a March morning in 2022.

The livestock barns were still pretty quiet, lots of sleeping animals.

But, to 9th graders like Hagen Cundiff, hours like these are precious.

“I love it,” he tells us.

He and his nearly 260lb. light cross gilt are always up before he has to go to school in Perkins, OK.

“Go feed, make sure everything is healthy, then go to school,” he continues.

It wasn’t long ago that Cundiff was looking for the best out of 27 hogs to compete with at the Oklahoma Youth Expo (OYE).

He decided on his winner by the way she carried her weight and her lazy attitude.

“She is pretty lazy,” he smiles.

That quality, he argues, makes her look relaxed in the show ring.

“She’s pretty calm so she’s a good showmanship pig,” explains Hagen.

Addyson Schneberger was up early too.

“I was up at 4:45 a.m.,” she squints.

As a 9th grader in Carnegie, she too is used to feeding and watering her Boer goat before school.

“Especially this morning because it was snowing,” she admits, “But we’ve worked all year long so you can’t NOT come to the barn and get the goats ready to show this afternoon.”

It doesn’t take long to see places like Barn #7 wake up.

OYE officials like Cass Newell insist this is the time of year all of them look forward to, plus the barns are almost always a little warmer than the ones kids work in at home.

“They’re excited,” she says. “This is the time they get to reap the reward and we see that hard work pay off.”

For the better part of two weeks, the Oklahoma Youth Expo brings together the kinds of kids you’d want to hire to mow lawns or babysit.

They’re pretty busy right now and until the expo ends.

Then they start work on next year.

Great State is sponsored by WEOKIE Credit Union