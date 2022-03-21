NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Spending the winter in a large pet carrier would never be the first choice for a bard owl.

“He came in almost 4 weeks ago now,” says Veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott.

The same goes for a red tail hawk.

But with a broken wing each, Dr. Kyle Abbott, Hanna Altonji and the rest of the staff at Wildcare offer the best possible landing spot.

“We get a number of admissions in the winter but it’s almost exclusively adult animals,” he continues.

There really isn’t a slow time for central Oklahoma’s largest wild animal and rehabilitation hospital.

At any given time, December through March, there are still more than two-hundred injured, adult animals here requiring treatment.

But Altonji herself can tell you their outdoor enclosures will soon be crowded with the unfortunate infants – orphaned or injured themselves.

“And you have to get ready for them,” queries a guest at the facility?

“Oh yes,” replies Altonji. “There’s always work to be done getting ready for the animals that will be coming in. Once they get here we won’t have time for those projects.”

It’s only been a few days since an oil field crew brought in three orphaned river otters, barely a month old, eyes just starting to open.

They are the first of what is an annual wave of patients in need of saving.

“Right now,” says Abbott, “we’re seeing mostly opossums, rabbits and squirrels, but soon we’re going to be getting a lot of baby birds.”

Right now, a ward that might soon host hundreds of baby, cottontail rabbits is hosting a wood rat with a brain injury.

A sign celebrating the fact there are no raccoons to take care of will come down soon.

This is a calm before the unfortunate storm, but these health care heroes’ say they’re ready for the little ones.

Wildcare sees upwards of eight-thousand wild animals come through their facility each year.

They exist, largely, through donations and volunteers.

